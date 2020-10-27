Advertisement

Central Texas couple’s ‘small project’ blossoms into a Halloween haunted house

Marsha and Bear Updyke started the tradition in 2016 in the front yard of their home in Windmill Farms in Temple.
Marsha and Bear Updyke started the tradition in 2016 in the front yard of their home in Windmill Farms in Temple.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) A Temple couple whose original front porch jail cell has grown into a haunted house that fills the front yard of their home is going all out this Halloween with the help of a local softball team.

Marsha and Bear Updyke started the tradition in 2016 in the front yard of their home in Windmill Farms in Temple.

“It’s something I’m very passionate about. I love providing this service to our community, to our city, to our neighborhood,” Bear said.

It’s a labor of love and spook that started four years ago as a small project for the parents of three girls, Taytom, 19, Madyson, 14, and Briley, 11.

“It started in 2016 with a little jail cell on the front porch Bear built,” Marsha said.

But that was just the beginning.

The family enjoyed the entertainment it provided for the neighborhood and wanted to do more.

In 2017 got a little bigger with a tent in the yard and by 2018 “it definitely blew up” Marsha said.

“We used tents that year as a room but the weather was terrible and storms blew up all the tents and destroyed it. It was devastating,” Marsha said.

The Updykes wouldn’t let a Halloween storm ever steal their spirit again. So, last year they built a huge structure in the front yard that could withstand strong winds.

“It got even bigger,” Marsha said. “He (Bear) said 'that’s it. We’re building all the walls. We’re not using tents.”

And they didn’t.

The family constructed a house.

The haunted house was a huge hit not only with kids and their families, but also with a Buzz Fastpitch softball team chosen as the family’s recipient of the $600 raised by donations at the door.

This year, the family chose another non-profit, Strike Zone Knockouts 14U softball team out of Belton for which their daughter, Madyson, plays.

“This is my husband’s passion. He doesn’t care to make money off of it. At the same time, it’s nice to be able to give back to something,” Marsha said.

The softball girls aren’t just accepting a check. They’re working around the clock to do the heavy lifting and make sure the house is ready for a good scare.

“They’ve taken full ownership and say this is a 'fun fundraiser,” Marsha said.

“Most of them will be actors in it and have a role. We have about 13 actors or actresses. It’s a production.”

The haunted house is at 1319 Starlight Drive in Temple.

It’s open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween.

There is no admission charge, but donations are welcomed and encouraged.

This year’s celebration will be a little different because of the coronavirus.

“We will be taking precautions and ensuring we have COVID safeguards in place,” Marsha said.

Temperatures will be checked, visitors must wear masks, and individuals, small groups and families will socially distanced.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas hits record high for early voting turnout

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By MANDI CAI AND CASSANDRA POLLOCK
Forty-six percent of registered voters in Texas had cast their ballots through Monday. In 2016, the percentage was 43.5% for the entire early voting period.

Local

Airborne observatory that detected water on the moon was once a common sight in the Central Texas sky

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The high-tech airborne observatory that found frozen on the moon was a common sight in the Central Texas sky as a local firm modified the aircraft and installed the powerful infrared telescope that detected the water molecules.

Health

Another area district halts remote learning, cites low grades

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Another Central Texas school district is asking all students now learning remotely to return to the classroom after a majority of the online students failed at least one class.

Health

Two more die of COVID-19 in Central Texas; state reports 7,000 new cases of the virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Central Texas and the total number of cases confirmed statewide rose by more than 7,000 Tuesday as a spike on the border pushes hospitals to the brink.

Latest News

State

Texas high school teacher arrested on improper relationship charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A 39-year-old Texas high school teacher was arrested Tuesday on improper relationship charges.

Local

Head on-collision between car and utility truck leaves one dead in Central Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A head-on collision between a car and a utility truck left one person dead Tuesday.

Local

Police seek woman in Central Texas credit union forgery investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police released surveillance photos Tuesday of a woman wanted in an investigation of forgery at a local credit union.

State

Texas woman charged after mother and daughter are stabbed to death

Updated: 4 hours ago
A woman is charged with capital murder in the stabbing deaths of a mother and daughter in Grand Prairie.

News

Lilly stays confident in possible COVID drug after setback

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly continues to back a potential COVID-19 treatment despite research showing that it may not work on hospitalized patients.

State

Texas social workers will no longer be allowed to discriminate against LGBTQ Texans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By EDGAR WALTERS
The Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council voted unanimously to restore protections for social workers' LGBTQ and disabled clients after backlash from advocates and lawmakers.