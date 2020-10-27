Central Texas couple’s ‘small project’ blossoms into a Halloween haunted house

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) A Temple couple whose original front porch jail cell has grown into a haunted house that fills the front yard of their home is going all out this Halloween with the help of a local softball team.

Marsha and Bear Updyke started the tradition in 2016 in the front yard of their home in Windmill Farms in Temple.

“It’s something I’m very passionate about. I love providing this service to our community, to our city, to our neighborhood,” Bear said.

It’s a labor of love and spook that started four years ago as a small project for the parents of three girls, Taytom, 19, Madyson, 14, and Briley, 11.

“It started in 2016 with a little jail cell on the front porch Bear built,” Marsha said.

But that was just the beginning.

The family enjoyed the entertainment it provided for the neighborhood and wanted to do more.

In 2017 got a little bigger with a tent in the yard and by 2018 “it definitely blew up” Marsha said.

“We used tents that year as a room but the weather was terrible and storms blew up all the tents and destroyed it. It was devastating,” Marsha said.

The Updykes wouldn’t let a Halloween storm ever steal their spirit again. So, last year they built a huge structure in the front yard that could withstand strong winds.

“It got even bigger,” Marsha said. “He (Bear) said 'that’s it. We’re building all the walls. We’re not using tents.”

And they didn’t.

The family constructed a house.

The haunted house was a huge hit not only with kids and their families, but also with a Buzz Fastpitch softball team chosen as the family’s recipient of the $600 raised by donations at the door.

This year, the family chose another non-profit, Strike Zone Knockouts 14U softball team out of Belton for which their daughter, Madyson, plays.

“This is my husband’s passion. He doesn’t care to make money off of it. At the same time, it’s nice to be able to give back to something,” Marsha said.

The softball girls aren’t just accepting a check. They’re working around the clock to do the heavy lifting and make sure the house is ready for a good scare.

“They’ve taken full ownership and say this is a 'fun fundraiser,” Marsha said.

“Most of them will be actors in it and have a role. We have about 13 actors or actresses. It’s a production.”

The haunted house is at 1319 Starlight Drive in Temple.

It’s open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween.

There is no admission charge, but donations are welcomed and encouraged.

This year’s celebration will be a little different because of the coronavirus.

“We will be taking precautions and ensuring we have COVID safeguards in place,” Marsha said.

Temperatures will be checked, visitors must wear masks, and individuals, small groups and families will socially distanced.

