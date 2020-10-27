Chilly & Cloudy Today, But Rain Mostly Holding Off Until Tonight

It feels like winter outside in Central Texas but thankfully we’re not dealing with the ice, sleet, and snow that’s ongoing this morning in the Panhandle and West Texas! Make sure you plan for a chilly day today and it’s not a terrible idea to keep an umbrella close by in case a stray shower moves through during the day. Morning temperatures are starting out in the 30s and 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s but thanks to overcast skies, afternoon temperatures will be fairly close to morning temperatures as we only warm up to between 39° and 46°. Near I-45, it’ll likely be a bit warmer, but highs should still remain chilly in the upper 40s and low 50s. Thankfully, we’re not expecting a soggy day like we saw yesterday. Some isolated drizzle or isolated showers may move through during the day, but rain chances during the day are only between 20% and 30%. Much better rain chances arrive tonight after sunset.

Widespread rain is expected to overtake the area and should last through at least the morning hours Wednesday. Rain will gradually end from west to east during the late morning and afternoon. It’ll be chilly tomorrow too but thankfully well above the freezing mark so precipitation will be liquid and won’t freeze to any surfaces. Once rain ends tomorrow late morning and afternoon, we are expecting a bit of a warm up to temperatures. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s should be able to reach the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s late in the afternoon. Once rain moves out Wednesday, it won’t be back for quite some time! Temperatures will still stay a bit chilly in the mid 50s Thursday afternoon, but sunshine returns Friday with highs rebounding into the 60s.

