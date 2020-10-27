Advertisement

Chilly & Wet Tonight and Wednesday Morning

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Tonight will continue to be wet and rainy, with increasing rain chances after 10:00pm tonight. Temperatures should stay in the upper 30s and low 40s so wintry weather is not expected in Central Texas... just a cold rain! Wednesday brings more widespread rain, with cold rain and an isolated thunderstorm possible throughout the region. The best chances for precipitation is in the morning and afternoon hours, and should taper off by the start of the evening. Severe weather is not expected throughout Wednesday afternoon. Winds will continue to be northerly around 5-15 MPH. We start out with an overcast sky, but as the day goes on, cloud cover will decrease and the sunshine comes back out by tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon highs tomorrow will still be cool but we should be about 10 degrees warmer, in the low to mid 50s.

For the end of the week, temperatures will start to gradually warm back up into the 60s and 70s, for a nice start to the holiday weekend. After tomorrow, rain chances come to an end!

We are back to mostly sunny conditions by Friday and Saturday which makes for a great weekend and very nice trick-or-treating weather.

P.S. Don’t forget... Daylight Savings comes to an end at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 1st! Make sure to set your clocks back an hour on Saturday night.

Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a Wednesday evening landfall and was expected to bring another round of high water and strong wind to a state that already this year has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes.

Central Texas is damp and chilly, but it could be worse.

Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California on Tuesday that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as another round of dangerous fire weather raises the risk for flames erupting across the state.

Hurricane Zeta has come ashore on the Caribbean coast of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, while whipping the resorts around Tulum with rain and wind.

A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

Blowing snow and slick roads are creating hazardous travel conditions for northern and central New Mexico.

