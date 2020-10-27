Chilly & Wet Tonight and Wednesday Morning

Tonight will continue to be wet and rainy, with increasing rain chances after 10:00pm tonight. Temperatures should stay in the upper 30s and low 40s so wintry weather is not expected in Central Texas... just a cold rain! Wednesday brings more widespread rain, with cold rain and an isolated thunderstorm possible throughout the region. The best chances for precipitation is in the morning and afternoon hours, and should taper off by the start of the evening. Severe weather is not expected throughout Wednesday afternoon. Winds will continue to be northerly around 5-15 MPH. We start out with an overcast sky, but as the day goes on, cloud cover will decrease and the sunshine comes back out by tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon highs tomorrow will still be cool but we should be about 10 degrees warmer, in the low to mid 50s.

For the end of the week, temperatures will start to gradually warm back up into the 60s and 70s, for a nice start to the holiday weekend. After tomorrow, rain chances come to an end!

We are back to mostly sunny conditions by Friday and Saturday which makes for a great weekend and very nice trick-or-treating weather.

P.S. Don’t forget... Daylight Savings comes to an end at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 1st! Make sure to set your clocks back an hour on Saturday night.

