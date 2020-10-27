Advertisement

Head on-collision between car and utility truck leaves one dead in Central Texas

A head-on collision between a car and a utility truck left one person dead Tuesday.
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) – A head-on collision between a car and a utility truck Tuesday morning west of Salado left one dead.

Salado firefighters responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. Tuesday on FM 2484.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The car was eastbound on FM 2484 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with the westbound truck, authorities said.

