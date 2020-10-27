Head on-collision between car and utility truck leaves one dead in Central Texas

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) – A head-on collision between a car and a utility truck Tuesday morning west of Salado left one dead.

Salado firefighters responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. Tuesday on FM 2484.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The car was eastbound on FM 2484 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with the westbound truck, authorities said.

