It’s chilly here, but it could be worse

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - More than 200,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma were without electricity Tuesday because of an early season ice storm.

An ice storm warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday for parts of the state, including Oklahoma City.

The National Weather Service said some areas near and southwest of Oklahoma City could see up to a half-inch of ice, causing widespread tree damage and power outages.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain were also reported Tuesday in parts of the Texas Panhandle.

A winter weather advisory also was in effect for parts of Kansas, where a Monday night fatal crash was blamed on the snowy, icy conditions.

Temperatures should remain in the mid-40s Tuesday in Central Texas and there’s a chance of rain and patchy drizzle.

Rain chances increase overnight, but by Wednesday afternoon, the sun should begin to break through the clouds.

Thursday should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

