Lilly stays confident in possible COVID drug after setback

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Eli Lilly continues to back a potential COVID-19 treatment despite research showing that it may not work on hospitalized patients.

The drugmaker said Tuesday it remains confident that its drug may stop COVID from developing in other patients.

Researchers are still studying the drug in mild to moderately ill patients.

U.S. government officials said Monday that they put an early end to a study testing the antibody drug in hospitalized patients because it doesn’t seem to be helping them.

Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help it be eliminated.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.