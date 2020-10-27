Advertisement

Lilly stays confident in possible COVID drug after setback

FILE - In this May 2020 photo provided by Eli Lilly, a researcher tests possible COVID-19 antibodies in a laboratory in Indianapolis. On Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, Lilly said that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug in mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients give hints that the drug may help keep them from needing to be hospitalized. But the results have not been published or reviewed by independent scientists.
FILE - In this May 2020 photo provided by Eli Lilly, a researcher tests possible COVID-19 antibodies in a laboratory in Indianapolis. On Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, Lilly said that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug in mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients give hints that the drug may help keep them from needing to be hospitalized. But the results have not been published or reviewed by independent scientists.(David Morrison/Eli Lilly via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Eli Lilly continues to back a potential COVID-19 treatment despite research showing that it may not work on hospitalized patients.

The drugmaker said Tuesday it remains confident that its drug may stop COVID from developing in other patients.

Researchers are still studying the drug in mild to moderately ill patients.

U.S. government officials said Monday that they put an early end to a study testing the antibody drug in hospitalized patients because it doesn’t seem to be helping them.

Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help it be eliminated.

