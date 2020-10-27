Line break leaves local elementary school without water

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A line break Tuesday left Cedar Valley Elementary School at 4801 Chantz Dr. in Killeen without water.

“At this time, the campus does not have running water,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a press release Wednesday morning.

“We have sent bottled water to the campus, and we will be bussing students and employees to Liberty Hill Middle School to use the restroom, as needed.”

"Lunch will be served to students and we will continue educational learning during this outage.

The city said repairs were underway and said a boil order is in effect for the school once service is restored, but then later said service to the school didn’t have to be suspended because of the break.

“Water is safe to drink and use without boiling,” city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in an updated press release.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.