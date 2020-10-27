Advertisement

New mental health benefits for Army reserve and National Guard

The Vet Center Eligibility Expansion Act signed recently by President Trump, will extend the VA’s mental health counseling and services to National Guard and Army Reserve members.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Vet Center Eligibility Expansion Act signed recently by President Trump, will extend the VA’s mental health counseling and services to National Guard and Army Reserve members.

Coady Lapierre, psychology and counseling professor from Texas A&M Central Texas, says while reservists and guardsmen normally don’t deploy to combat zones, they do help in situations that are difficult to handle, like natural disaster recovery.

“There’s plenty of stress involved in being deployed to disaster reliefs,” he said.

“People are being displaced, people are in crisis and deaths are very common. So, it’s very similar in some ways to combat deployment. It makes sense that they should be receiving these services.”

Christopher Owusu, a retired soldier who also served on individual ready reserve, says he knows first hand the struggles both groups encounter.

“I think this is phenomenal, honestly,” he said.

“Who can say that their PTSD or trauma is less internalized because they were reserve?"

According to the VA, veteran suicides have remained at a stable 18 to 22 per day since the late 1990′s. Lampierre says the law is a small step in decreasing the number of veterans lost to suicide.

“All the funding and support we can get for outreach services, calling services and care within the community is going to impact the numbers."

