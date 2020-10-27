Police seek woman in Central Texas credit union forgery investigation

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police released surveillance photos Tuesday of a woman wanted in an investigation of forgery at a Harker Heights credit union.

The incident occurred on Oct. 15 at the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM at 201 East Central Texas Expressway.

Further details weren’t provided.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 953-5400.

