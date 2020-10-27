Advertisement

Ricky Skaggs, Keb’ Mo play historical instruments for fundraiser

Ricky Skaggs. (Source: Chris Hollo/Circle)
Ricky Skaggs. (Source: Chris Hollo/Circle)(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ricky Skaggs says when he played Bill Monroe’s 1923 mandolin, it was like he had Monroe’s voice in his hands.

Skaggs is one of several musicians who played historical instruments that were able to be removed from their cases at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The performances were taped for a special that will raise funds for the museum, which is taking a major financial hit because of the pandemic.

Keb' Mo' says he knew going into it that playing Jimmie Rodgers' 1928 guitar would be cool, but once he had it in his hands, he realized the significance.

The special runs Wednesday on the museum’s YouTube channel.

