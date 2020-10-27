Advertisement

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US home prices up 5.2% in August

U.S. home prices posted a robust gain in August.
U.S. home prices posted a robust gain in August.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. home prices posted a robust gain in August - another sign that the American housing market is strong despite economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, showed that home prices were up 5.2% in August from a year earlier.

The gain was stronger than economists had expected.

Phoenix (up 9.9% from August 2019), Seattle (up 8.5%) and San Diego (7.6%) posted the biggest gains.

All 19 cities in the index saw price increases.

The 20-city index excluded prices from the Detroit metropolitan area index because of delays related to pandemic at the recording office in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.

