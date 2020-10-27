Advertisement

Study: Heart scans uncover COVID-19 damage in some patients

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020
(CNN) - Researchers have found that ultrasounds give a better indication of which COVID-19 patients have a higher risk of dying.

Doctors at hospitals across the Mount Sinai system in New York looked at echocardiograms -- or ultrasound scans of the heart -- for 305 COVID-19 patients. One hundred and ninety of those had structural heart damage.

The scans gave doctors an indication of which patients had the highest risk for death.

Researchers found it gave a fuller picture than the routinely run blood tests to look for heart damage.

They say ultrasounds could help doctors start treatment early and help patients recover better.

