Texas high school teacher arrested on improper relationship charges

Fredericksburg High School teacher Michelle Sendlein, 39, was arrested Tuesday.
Fredericksburg High School teacher Michelle Sendlein, 39, was arrested Tuesday.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Fredericksburg High School teacher Michelle Sendlein, 39, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging two counts of improper relationship between educator and student.

The arrest stems from an investigation that started after Fredericksburg investigators received a report on Friday that a teacher was communicating improperly with a student by text through a social media site, police said in a press release Tuesday.

“After further investigation it was learned that another student who had previously graduated had sexual relationships with the teacher,” police said.

Investigators interviewed that student on Monday.

The student “gave specific details of the sexual relationships with the teacher dating back to 2019,” police said.

