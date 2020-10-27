Two more die of COVID-19 in Central Texas; state reports 7,000 new cases of the virus

(KWTX) - Two more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, 151 new cases have been confirmed in the region, and the statewide case count rose by more than 7,000 Tuesday as a spike on the border pushes hospitals in two neighboring cities to the brink.

The case count in McLennan County rose to more than 10,000 Tuesday with the confirmation of 53 additional cases.

The McLennan County cases represent 40% of the 24,867 cases confirmed in Central Texas.

Neighboring Bell County, which is larger, accounts for just more than 25% of the regional total.

New deaths were reported Tuesday in San Saba and Hamilton counties.

The Central Texas death toll may now be as high as 396, but according to state data Monday at least 371 area residents diagnosed with the virus have now died including 100 Bell County residents, one more than the local count of 99; 11 Bosque County residents; 13 Coryell County residents, two more than the local count of 11; five Falls County residents; four Freestone County residents; five Hamilton County residents; 16 Hill County residents; nine Lampasas County residents; 11 Leon County residents; 16 Limestone County residents; 135 McLennan County residents, 16 fewer than the local count of 151; seven Milam County residents, one fewer than the local count of eight; one Mills County resident; 32 Navarro County residents, eight fewer than the local count of 40; four Robertson County residents, and two San Saba County residents.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 81 more deaths Tuesday, raising the statewide toll to 17,595.

DSHS also reported an additional 7,292 confirmed cases of the virus, 7,055 of them new, raising the statewide total to 874,367.

Of the total 95,784 cases were active Tuesday and 763,108 patients have recovered.

At least 5,512 patients were hospitalized statewide Tuesday, about 230 more than on Tuesday.

In the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, just more than 100 patients were in hospitals Tuesday, slightly more than on Monday.

Almost 7.9 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Reported Date clinical positivity rate rose to 9.90% Tuesday from 9.58% Monday.

A major spike in El Paso and neighboring Ciudad Juarez attributed in part to family gatherings and multigenerational households is pushing hospitals in the two border cities to the brink.

Officials are urging residents to stay home for the next two weeks and they have issued a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in hopes of slowing spread of the virus.

Part of the city’s civic center will be converted into a temporary hospital to care for the ill, Gov. Greg Abbott announced.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District Tuesday reported 36 additional cases of the virus, raising the county’s total to 6,321.

Of the total, 516 cases were active Tuesday and 5,706 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 99 residents, according to local data.

State data, which include Fort Hood personnel living on post showed a total of 6,391 cases, an increase of 64, and 100 deaths.

“One trend we are noticing is that more people are opting for the rapid and antigen tests,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Tuesday.

“The only downside with those tests is that they do not confirm COVID-19. They are considered probable cases per the Texas DSHS definition and do not appear in our confirmed count,” she said

“We are planning to add the number of probable cases to the dashboard to help track those as well since the movement from PCR testing to antigen testing may make that important to see.”

The Bell County Health District closed its clinic at 309 North 2nd St. in Killeen for most services after a person who was in the facility tested positive for COVID-19. Several staff members and some patients were exposed and have been contacted.

A temporary state COVID-19 testing site will remain open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Nov. 6 at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South WS Young Dr. Registration may be completed on site or in advance online.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday showed five active cases of the virus and a total of 140 since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday showed no active cases and a total of eight involving students and four involving staff since March.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed a total of 94 cases involving students and 127 involving staff since March 16. The district Tuesday reported one case involving a student at Haynes Elementary; two involving students at Peebles Elementary; one case involving a student and one involving an employee at Reeces Creek Elementary: one involving an employee at Skipcha Elementary; one involving an employee at Willow Springs Elementary; one involving an employee at Audie Murphy Middle School; two involving students and one involving an employee at Nolan Middle School; one involving an employee at Rancier Middle School; two involving students at Smith Middle School; one involving a student at Ellison High School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Harker Heights High School; one involving a student at Killeen High School, and one involving a student at Shoemaker High School;

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed three cases at Temple High School, and two at Lamar Middle School.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one case at Charter Oak Elementary; two cases at High Point Elementary; one case at Tarver Elementary, and six cases at Belton High School.

The health district has created a guide for safe holiday practices that’s available online.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 53 new confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, increasing the county’s total to 10,014.

None of the new cases were from the surge testing now underway in the county.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

Of the total, 519 cases were active Tuesday and 9,344 patients have recovered.

Forty three patients were hospitalized Tuesday, seven of them on ventilators.

Twenty eight of the 43 are McLennan County residents.

The new cases involve two residents who range in age from 1 to 10; two who range in age from 11 to 17; 14 who range in age from 18 to 25; two who range in age from 26 to 29; 10 residents in their 30s; seven residents in their 40s; 10 residents in their 50s; three residents in their 60s; three residents in their 70s, and one who is 80 or older.

No additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

The virus has claimed the lives of 151 residents, according to local data.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 135 deaths.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 46 active cases and a total of 1,227 cases since Aug. 1. Over the past seven days, 30 cases have been confirmed for a seven-day positivity rate of 2.2%.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed five active cases Tuesday, one involving an employee and four involving students. In the past three weeks, 122 cases have been confirmed, 107 involving students and 15 involving employees.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed a cumulative total of 49 students, 47 staff members and four classified as “other” have tested positive for the virus since Sept. 28. The district reported one case Tuesday at Brooke Avenue Elementary; one case at Lake Air Montessori; one case at Parkdale Elementary; on case at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy, and one case at University High School.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one case involving a student and one involving an employee at Castleman Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Spring Valley Elementary; one involving a student at Woodgate Intermediate, and three involving students and two involving employees at Midway High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one case at Mart High School and a total of nine cases since Aug. 19.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed three cases at McGregor Primary, one at McGregor Elementary and one at Isbill Junior High.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported 797 cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 141 cases were active and 645 patients have recovered.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates in the county, showed a total of 1,967 cases and 1,872 recoveries.

Among the county’s latest cases are two involving female Copperas Cove residents who range in age from 10 to 19; one involving a Copperas Cove woman in her 20s; two involving Copperas Cove men in their 30s; one involving a Copperas Cove woman in her 30s, and one involving a Copperas Cove woman in her 40s.

On-campus instruction has been suspended temporarily at Copperas Cove High School because of a jump in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 12 active cases at Copperas Cove High School, nine of them involving employees and three involving students. One case involving a student and one involving an employee were reported at Cove Junior High; one case involving an employee was reported at S.C. Lee Junior High; one involving a student; one involving an employee were reported at Fairview Jewell Elementary, and two involving students were reported at Williams-Ledger Elementary. Students will transition to remote instruction from Wednesday through at least Nov, 5, the district’s superintendent, Dr. Joe Burns, said in a message to parents.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday was reporting three active cases involving inmates and 14 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 93 inmates were on medical restriction and four were isolated; five cases involving inmates and six involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 134 inmates were medically restricted and five were medically isolated; four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 107 inmates were on restriction; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, and four cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville.

State data show 13 deaths in the county, but according to local data the virus has claimed 11 lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County reported 674 cases Tuesday, an increase of eight.

Of the total, 515 patients have recovered.

The Marlin ISD is asking all students now learning remotely to return to the classroom after a majority of the online students failed at least one class. In a letter sent home to parents the district said it is requiring that all students, with a few exceptions, return to in-person instruction starting on Nov. 2.

Students who “have or have someone within their household who is considered to be medically fragile as defined by the CDC” may continue learning virtually, the district says. Also, students who are kindergarten age or younger may continue online as well. The district says documentation from a medical doctor is required and must be submitted to the campus principal by Friday.

The William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin remains on lockdown.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported three active cases involving inmates and 34 involving employees at the unit three inmates were medically isolated. Nine cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees were reported at the Marlin Transfer Facility where 169 inmates were medically restricted and 10 were medically isolated.

The virus has claimed five lives in the county.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 677 cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 592 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 16 lives in the county.

The first resident to die was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 1,417 confirmed and 502 probable cases of the virus Tuesday for a total of 1,919.

Of the total, 83 cases were active, five patients were hospitalized and 1,796 have recovered.

The county’s death toll is 40, according to local data.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 32 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Tuesday Bosque County was reporting 407 cases and 351 recoveries. State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 11 deaths in the county.

Freestone County reported a total of 456 cases Tuesday. Of the total 419 patients have recovered. Four residents have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the William R. Boyd Unit in Teague where 123 inmates were on medical restriction and one was medically isolated.

Hamilton County was reporting 197 cases Tuesday. Of the total 157 patients have recovered. State data showed a fifth death in the county Tuesday.

Hill County reported a total of 817 cases Tuesday, an increase of 14. According to state data, 16 residents have died. The Hill College dashboard Tuesday showed no active cases at the school’s Hillsboro campus. The Hillsboro ISD Tuesday reported two cases involving students at Hillsboro Elementary; two cases involving students and one involving an employee at Hillsboro Junior High and two involving students at Hillsboro High School. The Hillsboro ISD has notified parents that it’s ending online instruction except for students for are quarantined or have approved medical exceptions. Franklin Elementary School, Hillsboro Elementary School, Hillsboro Intermediate School and Hillsboro Junior High School will return fully to in-person instruction on Nov. 2. Hillsboro High School will make the change on Jan 6.

Lampasas County reported 305 cases Tuesday and 266 recoveries. Nine residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

Leon County reported 350 cases Tuesday, an increase of eight. State data show 11 deaths.

Milam County reported 548 cases Tuesday. Of the total, seven cases were active and 533 patients have recovered. Three patients were hospitalized Tuesday. The county is reporting eight deaths from the virus. State data showed seven deaths.

Mills County reported 77 cases and 65 recoveries Tuesday. The county’s first death from the virus was reported on Oct. 21.

Robertson County was reporting 452 confirmed cases Tuesday. Of the total, 139 cases were active and 309 patients have recovered. The county is reporting four deaths from the virus. Walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday at the Pridgeon Center at 351 Cooks Ln. in Franklin.

San Saba County reported 118 cases Tuesday and 93 recoveries. State data Tuesday showed a second death. The county reported its first death from the virus on Oct. 21. The San Saba Transfer Facility was still locked down Tuesday. The TDCJ Tuesday reported 121 cases at the unit involving inmates and nine involving employees. A total of 312 inmates are on medical restriction and 122 are medically isolated.

