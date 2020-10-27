Advertisement

Waco: “Battle of the Badges” benefits family of fallen paramedic

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers and firefighters are using their friendly rivalry to support a fellow first-responder who recently passed away.

Their “Battle of the Badges” event, which was originally scheduled for next month, was moved up following the death of Lindsey Garnett-Hale, a paramedic with American Medical Response.

“She’s one of our Waco AMR, so at that point, she’s a sister with all of us, so it doesn’t matter what department you are, we’re all first-responders, when they mourn we mourn with them," said Waco PD officer Janae Draper. "She gave the ultimate sacrifice, so the least we can do is do something to give back to her family.”

Garnett-Hale, 35, a single mother to a young boy, suffered a medical event while she was on-duty on Oct. 15.

Waco police officer James Sloan had never met Garnett-Hale, but after learning of her passing, he helped arrange for “Battle of the Badges” to be in her honor.

“We were working an accident and Waco Fire was there, Station 4, and it just kind of started off as a little trash talk as we always do with the fire department, and that night I found out about Lindsey, and I thought it would be cool to just have the first-responders come together to honor her," said Sloan.

The event, an axe-throwing competition at Waco Axe Co., was supposed to raise money for a charity of the winners choice, however, both police and fire agreed this year the winnings would go to Garnett-Hale’s family.

Everything from the staff, to the wood, to the beer on tap--which included Brotherwell Brewing, Waco Ale Company, Bare Arms Brewing and Southern Roots Brewing--was donated for the event.

“It’s just fun, it’s a great time with everyone, but when it came time to support someone that helped support us in the local community through the EMS, we definitely were just completely on-board," said Thomas Ellis, owner of Waco Axe Co.

The event raised around $1,000.

Waco Fire won, 574-479.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Officers chase down, arrest man following theft outside local police/fire benefit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Off-duty Waco police officers attending a “Battle of the Badges” event chased down a man who witnesses saw stealing from vehicles parked outside

News

New mental health benefits for Army reserve and National Guard

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Local teen accused of shooting, killing grandfather

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officers dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Bridge Street in Gatesville found the owner dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

News

New mental health benefits for Army reserve and National Guard

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Vet Center Eligibility Expansion Act signed recently by President Trump, will extend the VA’s mental health counseling and services to National Guard and Army Reserve members.

Latest News

Local

Central Texas Woman killed in head-on crash identified

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities Monday identified a Central Texas woman who died in a head-on crash with an RV.

News

Central Texas woman shares breast cancer battle openly

Updated: 9 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Tell Me Something Good

Central Texas woman shares breast cancer battle openly in hopes of inspiring others

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas woman who’s battling the most advanced form of breast cancer is sharing her story openly online in an effort to inspire others and encourage early detection.

Health

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas; 300 more cases confirmed since Friday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died and more than 300 additional cases of the virus have been confirmed in the region since Friday.

Health

Another local high school temporarily suspends on-campus instruction as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another local high school is temporarily suspending on-campus instruction because of a jump in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

State

Border Patrol find boy caring for baby brother; both abandoned by mother, officials say

Updated: 12 hours ago
Border Patrol agents stationed in the Rio Grange Valley on Saturday located several unaccompanied children, including a 13-year-old boy carrying his 7-month-old brother.