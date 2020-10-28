Advertisement

Active-duty, retired service members important to local congressional candidates

Democrat Donna Imam is challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter.
Democrat Donna Imam is challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In U.S. House District 31, there are several issues being discussed ahead of the election next week, including everything from healthcare to military needs to the pandemic.

The district covers most of Bell County and all of Williamson County.

Imam said if she is elected, she will try and tackle economic insecurity with affordable housing options and a push for a living wage. Imam said economic issues have been a big talking point.

“Even if you have a decent job, you don’t have enough savings, or you still have to live with a roommate, or you’re still living in your parent’s home,” Imam said. “Young people, they’re unable to start a family.”

Carter says his constituents are concerned with the pandemic and how long it is going to last.

Carter says some businesses are recovering, but he wants to do things like bring back PPP loans and help small businesses.

“They’re concerned about the virus, they’re interested in the issue of the vaccine, and how that’s developing, our unemployment numbers are improving, but they’re still bad,” Carter said.

Both candidates said they’re focused on making sure active and retired service members are a priority.

“We must ensure that veterans receive their earned benefits. We have to address mental health for veterans and their families,” Imam said.

“We can make sure we keep our promises to them on their retirement and benefits and we make sure we take care of their families,” Carter said.

If you haven’t voted yet, early voting is still open; polls will be open every day through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

