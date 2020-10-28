Advertisement

Baylor MBB to Represent USA at 2021 World University Games

Bears will become fifth NCAA team to represent USA in World University Games.
Bears will become fifth NCAA team to represent USA in World University Games.(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 28, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team has been selected to represent the United States at the 2021 World University Games.

The games will be played August 18-29 in Chengdu, China. Baylor will become the fifth collegiate program to compete in the World University Games as Team USA. The World University Games are held every two years.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to be selected to represent the United States in the World University Games,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said. “The opportunity to compete for a gold medal and represent our country is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This will be a tremendous opportunity for everyone involved with our program, and we can’t wait to play on an international stage against the world’s best teams.”

Northern Iowa (2007), Kansas (2015), Purdue (2017) and Clemson (2019) are the teams that have represented the United States previously.

Baylor was chosen by the United States International University Sports Federation (US-IUSF).

“We are extremely blessed to represent the United States on a global stage,” Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades said. “Thank you to the US-IUSF for granting our student-athletes and entire program this extraordinary opportunity. This is an incredible compliment to the program Scott Drew and his staff have built, and we take tremendous pride in representing the United States.”

Packages for fans to travel with the team to the 31st World University Games will be announced at a later date.

