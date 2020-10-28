Baylor’s Jared Butler named Big 12 Preseason POY

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor men’s basketball junior Jared Butler has been chosen as the Preseason Player of the Year, and seniors MaCio Teague and Mark Vital were honorable mention selections on the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Butler was one of two unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 Team selections.

Teague and Vital were among eight players to receive Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention.

2020-21 PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 TEAM

Jared Butler, Baylor*

Marcus Garrett, Kansas*

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Matt Coleman III, Texas

Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia

Honorable mention: MaCio Teague (Baylor), Mark Vital (Baylor), Greg Brown III (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kyler Edwards (Texas Tech), Mac McClung (Texas Tech), Derek Culver (West Virginia).

* - denotes unanimous selection

Preseason Player of the Year: Jared Butler, Baylor

Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Marcus Santos-Silva, Texas Tech

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

