Baylor’s Jared Butler named Big 12 Preseason POY
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor men’s basketball junior Jared Butler has been chosen as the Preseason Player of the Year, and seniors MaCio Teague and Mark Vital were honorable mention selections on the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Butler was one of two unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 Team selections.
Teague and Vital were among eight players to receive Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention.
2020-21 PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 TEAM
Jared Butler, Baylor*
Marcus Garrett, Kansas*
Austin Reaves, Oklahoma
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Matt Coleman III, Texas
Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia
Honorable mention: MaCio Teague (Baylor), Mark Vital (Baylor), Greg Brown III (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kyler Edwards (Texas Tech), Mac McClung (Texas Tech), Derek Culver (West Virginia).
* - denotes unanimous selection
Preseason Player of the Year: Jared Butler, Baylor
Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Marcus Santos-Silva, Texas Tech
Preseason Freshman of the Year: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
