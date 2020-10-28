Advertisement

Baylor’s Jared Butler named Big 12 Preseason POY

Jared Butler vs. Kansas.
Jared Butler vs. Kansas.(Baylor University)
By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor men’s basketball junior Jared Butler has been chosen as the Preseason Player of the Year, and seniors MaCio Teague and Mark Vital were honorable mention selections on the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Butler was one of two unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 Team selections.

Teague and Vital were among eight players to receive Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention.

2020-21 PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 TEAM

Jared Butler, Baylor*

Marcus Garrett, Kansas*

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Matt Coleman III, Texas

Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia

Honorable mention: MaCio Teague (Baylor), Mark Vital (Baylor), Greg Brown III (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kyler Edwards (Texas Tech), Mac McClung (Texas Tech), Derek Culver (West Virginia).

* - denotes unanimous selection

Preseason Player of the Year: Jared Butler, Baylor

Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Marcus Santos-Silva, Texas Tech

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baylor

Baylor MBB to Represent USA at 2021 World University Games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
The Baylor men’s basketball team has been selected to represent the United States at the 2021 World University Games.

Sports

Baylor Men’s Basketball Reveals 2020-21 Schedule

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Baylor basketball’s revised 2020-21 schedule on Monday afternoon, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference’s release of an 18-game league schedule.

Sports

Baylor women’s basketball announces 2020-21 schedule

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The Lady Bears will return to action after a delayed start to the 2020-21 season, Nov. 25 when it plays host to Central Arkansas on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Baylor

Baylor falls to 1-2 with loss to Texas

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
Sam Ehlinger passed for an early touchdown, then ran for two more in the second half to lead Texas to a 27-16 win over Baylor on Saturday that snapped the Longhorns' two-game losing skid.

Latest News

Sports

Baylor football players, coaches test negative for COVID-19 Sunday

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said that all football players and coaches tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Baylor

Baylor softball hires Johnigan as assistant coach

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Baylor softball has hired Steve “Hoot” Johnigan as an assistant coach, head coach Glenn Moore announced Monday.

Sports

West Virginia defeats Baylor 27-21 in 2OT

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
Leddie Brown scored a 3-yard touchdown run in the second overtime after West Virginia’s defense made a stop, and the Mountaineers outlasted Baylor 27-21 on Saturday.

College

AP Source: Big Ten presidents to discuss starting football

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
If things move quickly, the Big Ten could start a season in about a month, and maybe still compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

College

Baylor shortstop Loftin drafted by Royals in Comp. Balance Round A

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT
Baylor junior shortstop Nick Loftin was selected 32nd overall by the Kansas City Royals in the Competitive Balance Round A of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Baylor

Baylor's James Lynch Drafted by Minnesota in the Fourth Round

Updated: Apr. 26, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT
|
By Rachel Caton
Defensive tackle James Lynch was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 120th pick overall, on day three of the draft.