Central Texas outlaw country music pioneer dies at 81

Billy Joe Shaver, the Central Texas native who helped define outlaw country music, died Wednesday at the age of 81. (Photo by Rissa Shaw)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Billy Joe Shaver, the Central Texas native who helped define outlaw country music, died Wednesday in Waco at the age of 81.

Shaver, who recently underwent hip replacement surgery, suffered a major stroke Tuesday morning, his longtime guitarist, Jeremy Woodall, said.

He was taken off life support Wednesday morning, Woodall said.

Shaver was born on Aug. 16, 1939 in Corsicana.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy when he was 17 and after he was discharged worked at a series of jobs and took a shot at becoming a rodeo cowboy.

While working at a lumber mill, he lost most of two fingers in an accident and developed a serious infection, from which he later recovered.

He taught himself to play guitar without the two fingers.

He and his first wife, Brenda, whom he divorced and remarried several times, had a son, John Edwin, known as Eddy, who was born in 1962.

Eddy Shaver mastered the guitar at an early age and accompanied not only his father, but also such greats as Willie Nelson, Guy Clark and Dwight Yoakum.

He died in December 2000 of a drug overdose at the age of 38.

Brenda died of cancer in 1999.

In the 1970s Shaver helped define outlaw country and he recorded more than a dozen albums and wrote songs for such artists as Willie Nelson and Patty Loveless.

“Honky Tonk Heroes,” “Georgia on a Fast Train,” “Old Five and Dimers Like Me” and “Live Forever," are among the classics for which he’ll be remembered.

He was invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in 1999 and in 2006 he was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2007 he was nominated for a Grammy Award in the best Southern, country or bluegrass gospel album category for “Everybody’s Brother,”, but lost out to Ricky Skaggs and The Whites, whose “Salt of the Earth” won the honors.

Shaver was acquitted in April 2010 in a Waco courtroom of aggravated assault charges stemming from a shooting in March 2007 on the back patio of Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon in Lorena.

Jurors decided he acted in self-defense

Friends Willie Nelson and Robert Duvall showed up during the trial to support him.

(Rissa Shaw and Gordon Collier contributed to this story)

