COVID-19 claims three more lives in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Three more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, officials announced during a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The deaths raised the virus' toll in the county to 154.

“We have had 10 or more deaths in four out of the last five weeks. We must stay vigilant to bring down these numbers.” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.

Officials reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 13 of them from ongoing surge testing.

A total of 10,077 cases have been confirmed in the county since the first case of the virus was diagnosed here in March.

Forty two patients were hospitalized Wednesday, eight of them on ventilators.

