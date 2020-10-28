Advertisement

Fall ice storm ‘worst nightmare’ for many in Oklahoma

More than 350,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma were without electricity as cleanup continues from an ice storm that ravaged much of the state.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - More than 350,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma were without electricity as cleanup continues from an ice storm that ravaged much of the state.

By midmorning Wednesday, more than 356,000 homes and businesses were without electricity statewide.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency for 47 of the state’s 77 counties because of severe winter weather.

A winter storm warning remains in effect Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle, where forecasters said 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

