KISD adds in-service, virtual learning days to school year

Killeen ISD School Board members voted Tuesday to make some changes to the academic calendar for the 2020 – 2021 school year.
By Robyn Geske
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD School Board members voted Tuesday to make some changes to the academic calendar for the 2020 – 2021 school year.

They said they’re making the changes to give teachers more time to work on lesson plans, and collaborate with other educators.

Killeen ISD unveiled a new calendar Tuesday after adding in-service, early dismissal time
Killeen ISD unveiled a new calendar Tuesday after adding in-service, early dismissal time(Killeen ISD)

This school year, Killeen students will have 7 more days with early dismissal, and an additional 7 days designated as “teacher in-service” days.

On those days, Superintendent John Craft said students will be required to attend class virtually, so that they don’t fall behind.

He said while he knows it’s not a perfect solution, it creates more time for teachers while keeping kids learning.

“If you were to ask any teacher, it’s not necessarily the amount of work,” Craft said. “It’s just not having the time complete all the tasks that we are asking them to complete.”

Dr. Craft said all KISD campuses will remain open, for students who need to attend school in person. He says an example of those types of students are those without reliable internet or without devices. He said in those cases, students will learn in areas of the school that are not their classrooms, in order to ensure teachers are getting the most out of non-instructional time.

“Our intent is to provide the teachers time to collaborate and plan,” Craft said. “And we are going to work really diligently to protect that time to be able to do that.”

The district said meals, both breakfast and lunch, will be provided as “grab and go” bags on those days.

The first additional "Teacher In-Service Day” is November 6th.

For more information, and a look at the amended Killeen ISD calendar, click here.

