Local dad’s gamble on Game 6 tickets paid off as Dodgers win World Series

(KWTX) - A Central Texas dad took a gamble on a World Series game, buying four tickets to Game 6 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, and it paid off as the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team his family was rooting for, won the world title Tuesday night.

“All the stars have got to align to get tickets and then to be the clinching game,” Ricky Edison said.

“We may never get a chance to see someone clinch a World Series ever again in our lives in person.”

Ricky, his 11-year-old baseball-fanatic son, Mase, his wife, Cari, and Ricky’s younger brother, David, sat in a “pod” in the ballpark where tickets were sold in groups and groups were separated throughout the stadium to make sure fans were socially-distanced and the ballpark remained at about 25% capacity.

The new $1 billion facility was chosen as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association as the league looked to keep coronavirus at bay so the season could go on.

It was the first time the series was played at a single site since 1944.

Ricky and Mase have long bonded over sports.

They’ve been to a men’s Final Four in Dallas, attended an Ohio State-Michigan football game and “all the Baylor” events including the Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and Cotton Bowl, Ricky said, laughing.

A few years ago, Ricky took his wife and sons to California where they enjoyed a Padres game, an Angels game and saw the Dodgers play the Giants at Dodger Stadium.

“I’m a huge Rangers fan, but my son has adopted the Dodgers as one of his teams,” Ricky said.

Which is why when Ricky saw the series was going to be played just 90 miles up the road, he knew he had to make it happen.

“Just to have the experience,” he said.

When Ricky logged on to the ticket site, he discovered tickets for the first four guaranteed games had been snatched up.

Game 6 was far from a certainty, but Ricky bought the tickets anyway and then watched and waited.

It wasn’t Ricky’s first trip to the World Series.

He saw a game in person in 2011 when the Rangers played the Cardinals in Arlington.

While COVID-19 may have changed the atmosphere this time around, it was still a memory he wanted to share with his son.

“Just the chance to take my son and have him there was an opportunity I just could not pass up,” he said.

And he’s glad he did, even if it meant a late night and early Wednesday morning to work,

Ricky is the principal at Waco’s University High School and Kari is a professor with an 8 a.m. class to teach in the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor.

Mase may have been a little tired for his school day in fifth grade at River Valley Intermediate in the Midway ISD, but he woke up and donned the jersey of Max Muncy, a former Baylor star and Dodgers player he watched clinch the world title.

“He loved it. He absolutely loved it,” Ricky said.

“It was worth it to see that smile on his face.”

