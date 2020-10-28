Advertisement

Mississippi city may be left in dark over unpaid power bill

The lights may go out for all 1,800 residents in Itta Bena, Miss.
The lights may go out for all 1,800 residents in Itta Bena, Miss.(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) - The lights may go out for all 1,800 residents in Itta Bena, Miss.

It’s a small impoverished city in the Mississippi Delta.

Because of long-standing debt with its wholesale electrical provider, the city faces complete disconnection Dec. 1.

As of August, Itta Bena owed more than $800,000.

The news is devastating for the community, where 40% of people live below the poverty line and 90% are Black.

Itta Bena has long struggled with a decreasing tax base, white flight and job loss.

Local business owner Patricia Young says residents can’t take the hurt anymore.

She said: “You start to wonder, ‘Do they really want us to survive?’”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

S&P 500 sinks 3.5% as surging virus cases lead to shutdowns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 943 points Wednesday as surging coronavirus cases forced more shutdown measures in Europe and raised fears of more restrictions in the U.S.

Business

Toyota adds 1.5M vehicles to US recall for engine stalling

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company says the latest recall brings the total to 3.3 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired.

Business

Boeing makes deeper job cuts as aircraft business slows

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said Wednesday that it expects to cut its workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of 2021, down 30,000 from the start of this year.

Business

VW recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks that can cause fires

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Affected vehicles have engines built from June 18, 2015 to Dec. 9, 2017.

Latest News

Business

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US home prices up 5.2% in August

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. home prices posted a robust gain in August.

Business

Nobel Prize goes to two men who studied auctions

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT
|
By Paul J. Gately
The coveted Nobel Prize in Economics this year was awarded to two men who studied auctions and how they work and one thing they learned is making auctions effective and efficient isn't so simple.

Business

US consumer confidence dips slightly in October

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 100.9, from 101.8 in September.

Business

Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The stock market had its worst day in a month Monday.

Business

Sept. new home sales fall 3.5%, after strong summer season

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Sales of new homes fell by 3.5% in September.

Business

US stocks shake off a wobbly start and end mostly higher

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks shrugged off a sluggish start and ended mostly higher on Wall Street Friday.