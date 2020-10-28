Mother attempted to smuggle drugs into U.S. by strapping bundles to son’s body

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Federal authorities are accusing a mother of trying to smuggle meth and fentanyl into the U.S. by strapping the contraband to the body of her 13-year-old son.

The 31-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen, was attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico on October 21 at an international port of entry with her children - ages 13, 12 and 5.

CBP Officers selected the woman’s vehicle for a secondary inspection and a drug-sniffing dog then alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the front passenger seat.

Authorities noticed the 13-year-old boy sitting in the front seat had a square shaped item sticking out of the back of his shirt.

Officers learned the items attached to the boy with grey duct tape were bundles of meth and fentanyl.

The bundles consisted of 2.25 ponds of meth and more than a pound of fentanyl, officials said.

Officer arrested the mother and she faces charges for the failed smuggling attempt.

Her children were released to other family members.

“Smugglers will use any method they can to attempt to smuggle drugs,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez.

“Unfortunately, in this case, a mother used her 13-year-old son in her attempt to deceive CBP Officers.”

