Pandemic, redistricting and healthcare all issues in local races

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Election Day is a week away, and the COVID-19 pandemic is a major issue for candidates in both the 22nd District State Senate race and the 56th District State House race.

Democrat Robert Vick is running against incumbent Republican State Sen. Brian Birdwell for District 22 seat.

Vick said the pandemic is one of the most important issues in the race, considering the healthcare and economic concerns.

If elected, Vick said he would like to expand Medicaid in the state. Vick said expanding Medicaid would be especially helpful due to the pandemic, since it would expand healthcare coverage and bring more funding into the state.

Vick said he would also like to tackle the issue of bringing back control for local lawmakers. Vick said the state legislature has decreased the control local lawmakers have over issues like charging funding for use of the right-of-way along roads, or adjusting the minimum wage.

"They’ve taken away a lot of local control, and that’s one issue that’s a big concern for

local elected officials, is trying to return that," Vick said.

Birdwell said in talking with people in his district, there have been a lot of concerns about the executive orders related to the pandemic, like the orders limiting capacity and closures for businesses.

Birdwell said another issue he’ll be taking a look at this session is redistricting. Birdwell was recently named to the redistricting committee, and the legislature will be redrawing maps next year.

“That’ll be a big area that we’re dealing with,” Birdwell said. “The population of Texas is growing immensely. I’m hearing two to three congressional seats, but there are four maps we’ll have to redraw.”

The pandemic is also an election issue for Democrat Katherine Turner-Pearson and Incumbent State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson.

Turner-Pearson is running against incumbent Anderson for the District 56 seat in the Texas House.

Turner-Pearson said the pandemic has shined a spotlight on different issues, like with education and the need to help small businesses. If elected, Turner-Pearson said she wants to find ways to help.

“A lot of small businesses are not going to survive, or if they do, they’re going to be hanging on by the skin of their teeth,” Turner-Pearson said. “We need to come up with some incentives to help them.”

If Anderson is re-elected, one of the issues he wants to tackle is broadband access, which was already an issue before the pandemic.

“The broadband issue or the lack thereof has been unmasked if you will with the COVID,” Anderson said. “So we need to make sure that we cover that last mile, the last digital mile there.”

Early voting is still open; polls will be open every day through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

