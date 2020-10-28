Advertisement

Satellite photos show construction at Iran nuclear site

Satellite photos show Iran has begun construction at its Natanz nuclear facility.
Satellite photos show Iran has begun construction at its Natanz nuclear facility.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Satellite photos show Iran has begun construction at its Natanz nuclear facility.

That’s after the head of the U.N.'s nuclear agency acknowledged Tehran is building an underground advanced centrifuge assembly plant after its last one exploded in a reported sabotage attack last summer.

Since August, the satellite photos show Iran has built a new or regraded road to the south of Natanz toward what analysts believe is a former firing range for security forces at the enrichment facility.

Analysts from the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies say they believe that site is undergoing excavation.

