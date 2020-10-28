SB I-35 re-opens after oil spill shut down
Published: Oct. 28, 2020
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: 5:15 -- SB I-35 re-opened around 5:15 Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the Belton Police Department.
Morning commutes may be impacted by an oil spill on SB I-35 at the Loop 121 exit (exit 292) in Belton, according to a tweet from the Belton Police Department.
The tweet was posted just after 4 a.m.
Traffic is being diverted off I-35 at the I-14 WB interchange toward Killeen (exit 293A) and off the Main Street exit (exit 293B).
BPD is asking drivers to consider alternate routes, or prepare for delays.
The tweet did not give an estimate for when the road would re-open.
