SB I-35 re-opens after oil spill shut down

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: 5:15 -- SB I-35 re-opened around 5:15 Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the Belton Police Department.

*Update* Roadway is open. https://t.co/ICdufirbyG — Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) October 28, 2020

Morning commutes may be impacted by an oil spill on SB I-35 at the Loop 121 exit (exit 292) in Belton, according to a tweet from the Belton Police Department.

The tweet was posted just after 4 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted off I-35 at the I-14 WB interchange toward Killeen (exit 293A) and off the Main Street exit (exit 293B).

BPD is asking drivers to consider alternate routes, or prepare for delays.

The tweet did not give an estimate for when the road would re-open.

#BPDTrafficAlert: There was an oil spill @ 292 SB (Loop 121 exit). Traffic is being diverted off IH 35 @ 293A (I-14 interchange WB towards Killeen) & 293B (Main St Exit). Please consider alternate routes, or prepare for delays. pic.twitter.com/Prbuq8oKtK — Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) October 28, 2020

