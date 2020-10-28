Slow Warm Up, Dry Out Begins

The gloomy clouds and the rainy weather is coming to and end, from west to east this evening! With our mostly clear sky tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. That’s pretty chilly! We will keep the chilly & well below normal temperatures even for Thursday with highs only climbing into the mid 50s for the afternoon. That’s even with the sunshine coming back out. One of the things helping to keep us colder than normal, are our winds -- they will be gusty tomorrow out of the northwest running in about 30-35mph. So Thursday overall will be dry, cool, and windy with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

We will see a warming trend for the final days of the month, but even so, we should be unseasonably cool even through the weekend. We will be in the mid 60s for Friday and even close to 70 degrees for Saturday. No rain chances are expected from now until early next week, even with a weak cold front sliding in on Sunday.

Halloween day and night will be dry and quiet. Come trick-or-treat time, it will be nice and cool with temperatures falling throughout the evening from the upper 60s down into the low and mid 50s. You may want to take a light jacket with you, if you plan to be out and about.

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving comes to an end at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 1st! Make sure to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night. That means an extra hour of sleep this weekend, woohoo!

