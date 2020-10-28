Advertisement

Soggy Morning, Partially Sunny Afternoon!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The upper-level storm system responsible for an early season winter storm in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas is swinging eastward this morning and will swing through the area during the day today. As a result, we’re expecting widespread rain across Central Texas this morning but we’re also expecting at least some sunshine late today! Be sure to have the umbrellas and coats handy. Widespread morning rain continues off and on through around lunch time but we are expecting rain to end from west-to-east during the day today. If you live west of I-35, rain will come to an end between 9 AM and 12 PM. If you live in Bell, McLennan, eastern Coryell, or Falls County, rain should end between 11 AM and 1 PM. If you live in Milam, Roberston, Leon, Freestone, or Limestone County, rain ends for you between 2 PM and 5 PM. As rain comes to a close, drier air will be filtering in and for cities and towns near and west of I-35 especially, we’re expecting to see some late-day sunshine! As far as temperatures go today, while rain is ongoing we’re going to remain in the 30s and 40s. Late day temperatures near I-45 will still be in the upper 40s, but afternoon highs should reach the mid 50s for the rest of Central Texas.

We’re not done with the chilly air just yet though! Morning temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s and it’ll still be fairly cold during the day Thursday too. Partly cloudy skies will help to keep temperatures in the mid 50s for highs but we’re also expecting blustery west winds. Those west winds, which may gust to near 35 MPH at times, are expected to keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s in the morning and in the 40s during the afternoon. Thankfully, sunshine returns Friday and will stick around throughout the entire weekend! We do have another cold front set to move through Sunday, but Sunday’s front will only bring us a small dip in temperatures early next week. Friday’s highs in the mid 60s warm into the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday before dropping slightly into the mid-to-upper 60s Sunday.

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving comes to an end at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 1st! Make sure to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night.

