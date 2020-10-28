Suspect in deadly shooting outside Hillsboro Walmart arrested in Waco

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) – U.S. Marshals on Tuesday arrested the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman outside a Walmart while serving an arrest warrant at the Grove Apartments in Waco.

The suspect, taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m., is being processed at the Hill County Jail on a murder charge. Officials said he will be identified once he is arraigned.

Investigators said Rachel Marie Reeder was shot outside of the Hillsboro Walmart store at 401 Coke Street on October 22.

Reeder, a 27-year-old Fort Worth woman, was shot as she sat in a vehicle in the store’s parking lot, police said.

She was flown to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco where she later died.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Hillsboro Criminal Investigation Lead Detective Sgt. Michael Vicars at (254) 582.5454 ext. 2153.

