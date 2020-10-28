Advertisement

Texas upstream oil and gas sector adds jobs; First time in seven months

(CBS7 File Photo)
(CBS7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUSTIN, TX (KOSA) – For the first time since February, the upstream sector of the state’s oil and natural gas industry added 700 jobs last month, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

That brings the total upstream employment in Texas to 170,500 jobs.

Todd Staples, the president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, says while the uptick is small, it is an indicator that there are better days ahead for the industry.

