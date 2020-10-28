Advertisement

Victim of fiery Texas plane crash identified

Authorities have identified the victim of a fiery plane crash in a Texas residential neighborhood.
Authorities have identified the victim of a fiery plane crash in a Texas residential neighborhood.(KCBD)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue have released the name of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Lubbock on Monday.

The pilot, 69-year-old Donald Eakin of Hallsville, was piloting a single engine Cessna Centurion just before 4 p.m. Monday in icy conditions when the plane went down in a residential area.

He was the only person on board.

The crash happened at 37th Street and Avenue A.

