Victim of fiery Texas plane crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue have released the name of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Lubbock on Monday.

The pilot, 69-year-old Donald Eakin of Hallsville, was piloting a single engine Cessna Centurion just before 4 p.m. Monday in icy conditions when the plane went down in a residential area.

He was the only person on board.

The crash happened at 37th Street and Avenue A.

