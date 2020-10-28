Wanted: Texas man accused of sexually assaulting child

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating Jose Omar Alas-Padilla, 38, a Texas man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

In September 2020, police interviewed a child who made an outcry for help and learned the alleged abuse had been going on since February 2019.

Detectives said the victim was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions.

Alas-Padilla has brown eyes and black hair.

He’s about 5-foot-4 and weighs 200 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Alas-Padilla.

You can call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

