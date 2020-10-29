10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 10.30.20

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas including a Zombie Hunt, Halloween blood drive, Trunk or Treats and much more!

The Baylor Bears take on the TCU Horned Frogs this weekend at McLane Stadium on Saturday. Game starts at 2:30pm and it’s sure to be a spook-tacular game! https://baylorbears.com/sports/football/schedule

Spiders, bats, pumpkins and more! Scare up some fun while making spooky crafts, fun Halloween themed games and enjoying snacks at the Temple Parks and Rec Boo Bash. This is an event for children 2-6. Wear your Halloween costumes to the Gober Party House and join the fun from 10-11:30am on Friday. https://www.facebook.com/events/930717070746046

The Harker Heights Chamber invites you to bring your mini-monsters out for trick-or-treating and a round of mini golf on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Stonetree Golf Course for the Halloween Hole in One event! https://www.facebook.com/events/stonetree-golf-club/hh-chamber-halloween-hole-in-one/328587028365232/

Hunt Zombies in Kempner this weekend - both Friday and Saturday – from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Paintball Center located at 420 CR 3390. Half the proceeds will go to Bikers Against Child Abuse and the course has been discounted to just $7/trip through the course. https://www.facebook.com/centraltexasgellyball

Coryell Health Flu Fighters are hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the Coryell Health Medical Clinic, Bldg 1 on Saturday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The staff will be in costume and ready to give you your flu shot – quickly and with a little fun! There will be treats to-go. Make sure to bring your insurance card, ID, and list of medications and/or allergies. https://fb.me/e/1D4OMGT43

Visit the Cameron Park Zoo this Halloween from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and play in an interactive scavenger hunt around the zoo! Each team will receive a bag of candy for completing the hunt! The scavenger hunt will take place on your personal device. Download the Goose Chase app and you will get your game code and password onsite. $10 per team for non-members and $5 per team for members https://www.facebook.com/events/1211282259227960

The 84 Runners/Shipley’s Donut Dash is this Saturday starting at 7:30am. The $25 signup race fee goes to Caritas of Waco & helps families with food insecurities. Wear a non-scary costume and compete for the best costume. The runners will stay safe by staggered start times to help insure safe social distancing. Race starts at First Woodway, MAC – located at 101 Ritchie Road in Woodway. https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Woodway/ShipleysDonutDash

Celebrate, Honor, and Remember our First Responders from all across the country with this 13.1 mi course in Crawford, TX....home of our 43rd president. Race starts at 8:00 am on Sunday at the Tonkawa Falls Clubhouse. Run the race yourself or grab a partner and run the 2-person relay. There are virtual options too for the half marathon and 5K. https://www.raceentry.com/first-responder-half-marathon/race-information#:~:text=Join%20us%20on%20November%201,....%20it’s%20gorgeous

In Groesbeck, head over to the Fall Festival at Living Proof Church on Saturday from 1:00 to 5:00 pm. There will be trunk or treat activities, bounce house, free pumpkin patch, and much more! Plus there will be games, free hotdogs, cake walk (100 cakes), popcorn, costume contest, and lots more fun. Everyone is welcome and there is no charge! https://www.facebook.com/LPCGroesbeck/posts/3802317503130389

Halloween festivities may look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still lots of options for trick-or-treating in Central Texas.

