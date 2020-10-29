Advertisement

Another local concert canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The Cody Johnson & Friends concert scheduled for Nov. 21 at Waco’s Extraco Events Center has been canceled.
The Cody Johnson & Friends concert scheduled for Nov. 21 at Waco’s Extraco Events Center has been canceled.(Media photo)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Cody Johnson & Friends concert scheduled for Nov. 21 at Waco’s Extraco Events Center has been canceled, officials announced Wednesday.

Full refunds are available for those who purchased tickets.

Refunds will be automatic for those who purchased tickets online through ExtracoEventsCenter.com, but may take as long as two weeks to process.

Those who purchased tickets through the box office should email rachel@hotfair.com for a full refund.

Refunds are available at the box office during normal business hours.

Anyone who purchased tickets through a third party will need to contact the seller.

Johnson, a Texas native, has self-released six albums and one major label album, “Ain’t Nothin' to It.”

His sixth self-released album, “Gotta Be Me,” debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart and “Ain’t Nothin' to It” reached No. 1.

He received an ACM Awards nomination this year for New Male Artist of the Year.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

