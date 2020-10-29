Baylor MBB Picked to Win Big 12 in Preseason Coaches’ Poll

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time in conference history, Baylor has been picked to finish at the top of the standings in the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Poll.

The Bears received seven first-place votes out of a possible nine. Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own teams.

BU previously received one first-place vote in the 2013 preseason poll and again in the 2020 preseason poll, and the Bears were picked second in both of those prior polls, marking the highest previous projection in the league’s 25-year history.

2020-21 BIG 12 PRESEASON POLL

1. Baylor – 79 (7)

2. Kansas – 73 (3)

3. West Virginia – 61

4. Texas – 58

5. Texas Tech – 53

6. Oklahoma – 39

7. Oklahoma State – 35

8. Iowa State – 19

9. TCU – 18

10. Kansas State – 15

