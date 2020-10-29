Baylor Women’s Basketball players suffer injuries in practice

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor seniors DiDi Richards and Moon Ursin suffered respective injuries as a result of a collision in practice 10.24 , according to a statement from Baylor women’s basketball.

Richard sustained a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA). This is a shock to the spinal cord that causes temporary impairment.

She was evaluated, treated and released from Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Hospital. Richards is making progress from her injury, but she is out indefinitely with no defined time table for a return to basketball activities.

Ursin, a senior guard, suffered a concussion in the collision and has entered concussion protocol.

