Boo-tiful Weather Takes Over

We are almost done with the chilly weather... we have temperatures falling into the upper 30s/low 40s tonight. After that, things are starting to look a lot nicer! We get a fantastic weather day on Friday with highs warming into the mid and upper 60s and thankfully we are done with that strong northerly wind. In fact, tomorrow winds will hardly be noticeable and only blowing at about 5mph out of the north. We have a lot of sunshine expected tomorrow as our clouds really finally move off to the east.

Halloween (Saturday) looks spook-tacular! In the afternoon we warm to around 70 degrees and for Halloween night temperatures fall from the mid to upper 60s around 6:00 p.m. to the mid 50s by 10:00 p.m. By Saturday, we have a warmer wind our of the south and no rain is expected. That no rain trend will keep on going for the first week of November too!

Sunday we have a weak front that helps to regulate temperatures back into the low and mid 60s for Monday. The drier and cooler air will be short-lived. Next brings more dry and calm weather with daily high temperatures continuing on a warming trend into the mid- 70s by next Wednesday, which is basically normal for this time of year.

One more change for the weekend is that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 AM on Sunday, November 1st! Make sure to set your clocks back an hour on Saturday night.

