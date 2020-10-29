Advertisement

Boo-tiful Weather Takes Over

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are almost done with the chilly weather... we have temperatures falling into the upper 30s/low 40s tonight. After that, things are starting to look a lot nicer! We get a fantastic weather day on Friday with highs warming into the mid and upper 60s and thankfully we are done with that strong northerly wind. In fact, tomorrow winds will hardly be noticeable and only blowing at about 5mph out of the north. We have a lot of sunshine expected tomorrow as our clouds really finally move off to the east.

Halloween (Saturday) looks spook-tacular! In the afternoon we warm to around 70 degrees and for Halloween night temperatures fall from the mid to upper 60s around 6:00 p.m. to the mid 50s by 10:00 p.m. By Saturday, we have a warmer wind our of the south and no rain is expected. That no rain trend will keep on going for the first week of November too!

Sunday we have a weak front that helps to regulate temperatures back into the low and mid 60s for Monday. The drier and cooler air will be short-lived. Next brings more dry and calm weather with daily high temperatures continuing on a warming trend into the mid- 70s by next Wednesday, which is basically normal for this time of year.

One more change for the weekend is that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 AM on Sunday, November 1st! Make sure to set your clocks back an hour on Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Weather

Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least six deaths.

Weather

WATCH: Timelapse captures eerily calm eye of Zeta moving over NOLA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
About halfway through the timelapse, the eerily calm eye passes over, revealing a stunning pink-orange sunset that was widely shared on social media.

7 Day Forecast

Warmer Weather Returning Soon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Weather

Typhoon, landslides leave 35 dead, dozens missing in Vietnam

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say Molave was the worst typhoon to hit the country in 20 years.

Weather

At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

7 Day Forecast

Slow Warm Up, Dry Out Begins

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Evacuation orders lifted for many Californians who fled fire

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities lifted some evacuation orders Tuesday as winds began subsiding and containment was increased for the massive wildfires in brushy hills above cities in Orange County.

Weather

Fall ice storm ‘worst nightmare’ for many in Oklahoma

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
More than 350,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma were without electricity as cleanup continues from an ice storm that ravaged much of the state.

Forecast

Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT