Chilly Weather Lingering Thanks To Clouds And Blustery Winds

The potent winter storm that moved through the South Central Plains over the past few days is finally pulling away but we’re still expecting some chilly and blustery weather today. Morning temperatures starting out in the low-to-mid 40s will only warm up into the mid-to-upper 50s this afternoon thanks to increasing clouds during the morning from the northwest. The clouds will help to keep a lid on temperatures but so will gusty northwesterly winds which may gust to between 25 and 35 MPH at times. The blustery afternoon winds will start to relax during the overnight hours and skies will gradually clear too allowing temperatures to be a bit cooler tomorrow morning as they drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Despite the colder start to the day Friday, an abundance of afternoon sunshine will boost temperatures into the mid 60s!

Relatively quiet weather is in the forecast for the weekend and into early next week with no rain coming until potentially the middle of next week. Temperatures will be gradually warming up too but we do have another cold front set to slide through this weekend. Friday’s highs in the mid 60s reach the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overhead. We’re expecting a cold front to swing through during the day Sunday which will allow northerly winds to gust to near 20 MPH and help to drop highs into the mid-to-upper 60s. Temperature fall into the low-to-mid 60s Monday but we’ll rebound back into the 60s and 70s for much of next week.

