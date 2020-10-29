COVID-19 cases top 25,000 in Central Texas, approach 900,000 statewide

(KWTX) – Another 289 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Central Texas, increasing the region’s total to 25,285 while the total confirmed statewide approaches 900,000, fueled in part by a surge of cases in the El Paso area and in the Panhandle.

One additional death was reported Thursday in San Saba County.

The Central Texas death toll may now be as high as 401, but according to state data Monday at least 380 area residents diagnosed with the virus have now died including 100 Bell County residents, one more than the local count of 99; 11 Bosque County residents; 13 Coryell County residents, two more than the local count of 11; five Falls County residents; four Freestone County residents; five Hamilton County residents; 16 Hill County residents; nine Lampasas County residents; 12 Leon County residents; 16 Limestone County residents; 139 McLennan County residents, 15 fewer than the local count of 154; eight Milam County residents; one Mills County resident; 34 Navarro County residents, six fewer than the local count of 40; four Robertson County residents, and three San Saba County residents.

The Texas Department of State Health Services Thursday reported 6,826 additional cases of the virus Thursday, 6,430 of them new, raising the statewide total to 886,820.

Of the total, 98,775 cases were active Thursday and 772,350 patients have recovered.

At least 5,587 patients were hospitalized statewide on Thursday, about 60 fewer than on Wednesday, and in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, at least 88 were in hospitals, slightly fewer than on Wednesday.

More than 8 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Reported Date clinical positivity rate rose to 10.10% Thursday, up from 10.04% Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has announced the death of a second inmate who was held in a Central Texas state prison unit.

Nathaniel Washington, 56, died on Aug. 19 at a local hospital to which he was taken from the Hughes unit in Gatesville on Aug. 16. A final autopsy report confirmed COVID-19 was the immediate cause of death. He was serving a 99-year sentence out of Tarrant County.

Officials earlier announced the death of Gloria Proo, 55. She died Sept. 11 at Hospital Galveston to which she was taken from the Crain Unit in Gatesville where she was serving an 88-year sentence out of Bexar County.

More than 160 inmates with confirmed or presumed COVID-19 cases have died since the start of the outbreak.

Inmates held in facilities in the El Paso area and in the Panhandle are being provided with N95 surgical masks because of a recent surge in the virus in those areas of the state.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego Thursday ordered a two-week shutdown of nonessential activities in the county, which include tattoo, hair, and nail salons, gyms and in-person dining.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District Thursday reported 38 additional cases, 25 of them new, raising the county’s total to 6,428.

Of the total, 530 cases were active Thursday and 5,799 patients have recovered.

“Fortunately we did see fewer new cases reported than the number that recovered leading to a slight reduction in our rate for active cases,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

The virus has claimed the lives of 99 residents, according to local data.

State data, which include Fort Hood personnel living on post showed a total of 6,496 cases and 100 deaths.

The Bell County Health District closed its clinic at 309 North 2nd St. in Killeen for most services after a person who was in the facility tested positive for COVID-19. Several staff members and some patients were exposed and have been contacted.

A temporary state COVID-19 testing site will remain open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 6 at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South WS Young Dr. Registration may be completed on site or in advance online.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to those facing food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic at a drive-thru from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 7 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Thursday showed five active cases of the virus and a total of 140 since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Thursday showed no active cases and a total of eight involving students and four involving staff since March.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed a total of 97 cases involving students and 130 involving staff since March 16. The district Thursday reported one case involving a student at Alice Douse Elementary; one case involving an employee at Nolanville Elementary; one case involving a student at Reeces Creek Elementary; one involving an employee at Skipcha Elementary; one involving an employee at West Ward Elementary; one involving an employee at Willow Springs Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Nolan Middle School; one involving an employee at Rancier Middle School; two involving students at Ellison High School; one involving an employee at Harker Heights High School; one involving a student at Killeen High School, and one involving a student at Shoemaker High School.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed two cases at Temple High School, and one at Meredith-Dunbar Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed one case at Charter Oak Elementary; three cases at High Point Elementary; one case at Tarver Elementary; six cases at Belton High School, and one at Lake Belton High School.

The health district has created a guide for safe holiday practices that’s available online.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Thursday reported 117 additional cases of the virus, 52 of them from surge testing, the first triple digit increase in cases since Oct. 5.

Of the 10,194 cases confirmed in the county, 555 were active Thursday and 9,485 patients have recovered.

The health district is reporting a total of 154 deaths.

State data showed 139 deaths.

The new cases include one resident younger than 1; five residents who range in age from 1 to 10; nine residents who range in age from 11 to 17; 13 who range in age from 18 to 25; three who range in age from 26 to 29; 21 in their 30s; 23 in their 40s; 18 in their 50s; 12 in their 60s; seven in their 70s, and five who are 80 or older.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

The health district Wednesday announced it has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to those facing food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic at a drive-thru from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 5 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Thursday showed 63 active cases. Fifty nine involve students, two involve staff members, one involves a faculty member and one involves a contractor. A total of 1,249 cases have been confirmed since Aug. 1. Over the past seven days, 29 cases have been confirmed for a seven-day positivity rate of 1.5%.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed six active cases Thursday, two involving employees and four involving students. In the past three weeks, 126 cases have been confirmed, 110 involving students and 16 involving employees.

The Waco ISD dashboard Thursday showed a cumulative total of 52 students, 49 staff members and five classified as “other” have tested positive for the virus since Sept. 28. The district reported one case Thursday at Bells Hill; one at Brooke Avenue Elementary; three cases at Lake Air Montessori; one case at Parkdale Elementary; two cases at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy; one case at the McLennan County Challenge Academy, and two cases at University High School.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed one case involving an employee at Hewitt Elementary; and two involving students and two involving employees at Midway High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed three cases at Mart High School and a total of 11 cases since Aug. 19.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed three cases at McGregor Primary, one at McGregor Elementary and one at Isbill Junior High.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported a total of 812 cases Thursday, an increase of two.

Of the total, 116 cases were active and 685 patients have recovered.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates in the county, showed a total of 1,976 cases and 1,882 recoveries.

On-campus instruction has been suspended temporarily at Copperas Cove High School because of a jump in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 14 active cases at Copperas Cove High School, 10 of them involving employees and four involving students; one case involving a student at Cove Junior High; one case involving an employee at S.C. Lee Junior High; two involving students and one involving an employee at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student at House Creek Elementary, and two involving students at Williams-Ledger Elementary. Students will transition to remote instruction from Wednesday through at least Nov, 5, the district’s superintendent, Dr. Joe Burns, said in a message to parents.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday was reporting one active case involving an inmate and 11 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 67 inmates were on medical restriction and one was isolated; seven cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville; four cases involving inmates and three involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 210 inmates were medically restricted and four were medically isolated; one case involving an inmate and five cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 107 inmates were on restriction and one was isolated; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 40 inmates were on restriction, and four cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville.

State data show 13 deaths in the county, but according to local data the virus has claimed 11 lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County reported 686 total cases Thursday, an increase of 11.

Of the total, 546 patients have recovered.

The Marlin ISD is asking all students now learning remotely to return to the classroom after a majority of the online students failed at least one class. In a letter sent home to parents the district said it is requiring that all students, with a few exceptions, return to in-person instruction starting on Nov. 2.

Students who “have or have someone within their household who is considered to be medically fragile as defined by the CDC” may continue learning virtually, the district says. Also, students who are kindergarten age or younger may continue online as well. The district says documentation from a medical doctor is required and must be submitted to the campus principal by Friday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported two active cases involving inmates and 33 involving employees at the unit where two inmates were medically isolated. Eleven cases involving inmates and five involving employees were reported at the Marlin Transfer Facility where 194 inmates were medically restricted and 14 were medically isolated.

The virus has claimed five lives in the county.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 681 total cases Thursday.

Of the total, 609 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 16 lives in the county.

The first resident to die was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 1,458 confirmed and 514 probable cases of the virus Thursday for a total of 1,972.

Of the total, 96 cases were active, six patients were hospitalized and 1, 836 have recovered.

The county’s death toll is 40, according to local data.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 34 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Thursday Bosque County was reporting 413 cases and 358 recoveries. State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 11 deaths in the county.

Freestone County reported a total of 460 cases Thursday. Of the total 423 patients have recovered. Four residents have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported one case involving an inmate at the William R. Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County was reporting 201 cases Thursday. Of the total 165 patients have recovered. State data show five deaths.

Hill County reported a total of 852 cases Thursday, an increase of 21 over Wednesday and of nearly 50 since Monday. According to state data, 16 residents have died. The Hill College dashboard Thursday showed no active cases at the school’s Hillsboro campus. The Hillsboro ISD Thursday reported two cases involving students at Hillsboro Elementary; two cases involving students and one involving an employee at Hillsboro Junior High and three involving students at Hillsboro High School. The Hillsboro ISD has notified parents that it’s ending online instruction except for students for are quarantined or have approved medical exceptions. Franklin Elementary School, Hillsboro Elementary School, Hillsboro Intermediate School and Hillsboro Junior High School will return fully to in-person instruction on Nov. 2. Hillsboro High School will make the change on Jan 6.

Lampasas County reported 311 cases Thursday and 274 recoveries. Nine residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

Leon County reported 361 cases Thursday and 277 recoveries. State data showed 12 deaths.

Milam County reported 549 cases Thursday. Of the total, six cases were active and 535 patients have recovered. One patient was hospitalized Thursday. The county is reporting eight deaths from the virus.

Mills County reported 78 cases and 68 recoveries Thursday. The county’s first death from the virus was reported on Oct. 21.

Robertson County was reporting 452 confirmed cases Thursday. Of the total, 139 cases were active and 309 patients have recovered. The county is reporting four deaths from the virus.

San Saba County reported 117 cases Thursday and 95 recoveries. A third resident has died, according to state data. The county reported its first death from the virus on Oct. 21. The San Saba Transfer Facility was still locked down Thursday. The TDCJ Thursday reported 120 cases at the unit involving inmates and eight involving employees. A total of 309 inmates are on medical restriction and 120 are medically isolated.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

