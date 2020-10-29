Advertisement

Developer tied to Texas AG accused judge, others of fraud

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton(Office of the Attorney General of Texas)
By JAKE BLEIBERG
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - An Austin real estate developer at the center of recent allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked investigators to probe an elaborate conspiracy this fall.

Nate Paul claims other businessmen were trying to steal $200 million worth of his properties with the help of a federal judge.

The Associated Press obtained one of his two complaints. It reveals the developer’s claims focused on his business to an extent not previously known.

It also raises new questions about Paxton’s handling of allegations made by a wealthy donor.

The Republican’s staff have accused him of crimes tied to his relationship with Paul.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

State

Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations up about 2,500 since Oct. 1

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The surge in Texas coronavirus cases has raised COVID-19 hospitalizations by almost 2,500 cases since Oct. 1.

News

Contact tracing at Salado ISD

Updated: 12 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

State

Fatality accident reported on FM 2154 near Millican

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
It happened around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on FM 2154

News

Greta Van Susteren Talks Election With News 10’s Lauren Westbrook

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

State

Mother attempted to smuggle drugs into U.S. by strapping bundles to son’s body

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Federal authorities are accusing a mother of trying to smuggle meth and fentanyl into the U.S. by strapping the contraband to the body of her 13-year-old son.

News

Local dad’s gamble on Game 6 tickets paid off as Dodgers win World Series

Updated: 14 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Tell Me Something Good

Local dad’s gamble on Game 6 tickets paid off as Dodgers win World Series

Updated: 15 hours ago
A Central Texas dad took a gamble on four tickets to Game 6 of the World Series and it paid off and he, his wife and sons helped cheer the Dodgers on to a world title.

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 case count rises to nearly 25,000; death toll nears 400

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
A little more than seven months after the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Central Texas, the total number of cases of the virus in the region rose to nearly 25,000 Wednesday and the regional death toll was approaching 400.

State

Wanted: Texas man accused of sexually assaulting child

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Texas man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Local

Bond set at $1 million for man charged after deadly shooting outside local Walmart

Updated: 18 hours ago
Bond is set at $1 million for a man charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a woman outside of a local Walmart store.