Ex-nurse charged in alleged sexual assault at local hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An ex-nurse named in a sealed indictment in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a local hospital is held in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bond on the sexual assault charge and without bond on an immigration detainer.

Miguel Angel Martinez-Rivera, 26, was indicted on Oct. 1.

The indictment, which was unsealed after his arrest Monday, stems from an alleged sexual assault on Aug. 1, 2017 at Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco.

The alleged victim was a woman who was hospitalized after surgery for an abdominal abscess, according to a lawsuit filed on her behalf against Martinez-Rivera and the hospital in March 2019.

She reported to hospital officials that her vagina was penetrated digitally “for an extended period of time,” the suit says, but when she “asked for assistance reporting the sexual assault to local authorities, Providence employees told her ‘there is no need to report it to authorities, we’ll take care of it.’”

