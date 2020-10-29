Advertisement

Exxon to cut 1,900 US jobs as oil industry struggles

The Irving,Texas-based oil giant said the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston.
The Irving,Texas-based oil giant said the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston.(Source: Gray News)
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil is slashing 1,900 jobs from its U.S. workforce as the pandemic continues to sap demand for fuel.

The Irving,Texas-based oil giant said the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston.

The oil industry has been struggling all year after prices fell well below what producers need to break even.

As the pandemic gripped the U.S. economy and demand for fuel plummeted, Exxon announced in March that it would cut expenses by 30%.

The company recently announced it would cut about 1,600 jobs in Europe and it began a voluntary staff reduction program in Australia. It is also evaluating potential job cuts in Canada.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Mississippi family recounts shooting that took the life of 6-year-old boy

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Therese Apel
A Mississippi family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Franklin County on Tuesday night.

International

UK Labour leader says anti-Semitism brings shame on party

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The party responded by suspending Jeremy Corbyn, who has represented Labour in Parliament since 1983.

National

Mississippi family recounts shooting that took the life of 6-year-old boy

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
A Mississippi six-year-old died in an apparent drive-by shooting.

National

3 dead in church attack, plunging France into dual emergency

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

Local

Central Texas voters will decide competitive congressional race

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Central Texas voters will decide a competitive congressional race in which a four-term Republican incumbent again faces a Democratic challenger.

Latest News

Politics

Pelosi scolds White House over no response in virus talks

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pelosi lobbed her latest public relations volley with a letter to Mnuchin that blames Republicans for the failed talks.

Politics

Trump, Biden appeal to Florida voters to turn out in person

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

National

Falwell sues Liberty, saying school damaged his reputation

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By SARAH RANKIN and ELANA SCHOR
It alleges that Liberty officials accepted what Falwell says are false claims about his involvement in an extramarital affair between his wife and a business partner of the couple’s and “moved quickly” to destroy his reputation.

Our Town

Hewitt: Church hosts drive-thru trick-or-treat event

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local church carried on with a favorite fall tradition, holding an annual trick-or-treating event, only this year because of COVID-19, it was a drive-thru.

Local

Ex-nurse charged in alleged sexual assault at local hospital

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
An ex-nurse named in a sealed indictment in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a local hospital is held in lieu of $40,000 bond.

National

Zeta leaves millions without power

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Now a tropical storm, Zeta is tearing across the South.