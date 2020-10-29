Advertisement

Fatality accident reported on FM 2154 near Millican

It happened around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on FM 2154
Firefighters and law enforcement on the scene Wednesday evening of a fatal accident on FM 2154 near the Brazos Valley Tree Farm in south Brazos County.
By Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal collision involving a bicycle, KBTX has confirmed.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on FM 2154 west of Millican between Day Road and FM 159.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed one person is deceased.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing and the roadway is currently open to traffic going in both directions.

