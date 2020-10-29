Grand jury clears 6 local officers involved in fatal shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The McLennan County Grand Jury Thursday declined to indict six local law enforcement officers involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month.

The grand jury cleared three McLennan County deputies and three Department of Public Safety troopers Thursday morning, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The officers were involved in the death of William Lane, 46, a convicted felon who was killed Oct. 16 near Riesel following a domestic dispute that turned into an overnight shootout with law enforcement.

“We are very happy that our deputies and the DPS officers were cleared of any wrongdoing, we knew they would be,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

“They acted appropriately and when they were fired upon, they had to return fire to protect themselves and our citizens.”

“We stand by them all the way,” he said.

The deputies had been on light-duty but will return to full duty immediately, McNamara said.

