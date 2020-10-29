Advertisement

Grand jury clears 6 local officers involved in fatal shooting

Local deputies shot and killed the suspect in a domestic violence incident in Riesel. (File)
Local deputies shot and killed the suspect in a domestic violence incident in Riesel. (File)(Hannah Hall)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The McLennan County Grand Jury Thursday declined to indict six local law enforcement officers involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month.

The grand jury cleared three McLennan County deputies and three Department of Public Safety troopers Thursday morning, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The officers were involved in the death of William Lane, 46, a convicted felon who was killed Oct. 16 near Riesel following a domestic dispute that turned into an overnight shootout with law enforcement.

“We are very happy that our deputies and the DPS officers were cleared of any wrongdoing, we knew they would be,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

“They acted appropriately and when they were fired upon, they had to return fire to protect themselves and our citizens.”

“We stand by them all the way,” he said.

The deputies had been on light-duty but will return to full duty immediately, McNamara said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Teen indicted for manslaughter in death of local man attacked while trying to break up fight

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Texas man who died of a heart attack after he was kicked, beaten and stabbed while trying to break up a fight.

Local

Last of 20 convicted in Central Texas meth ring investigation receives stiff sentence

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A 33-year-old man who was a ringleader of a Central Texas methamphetamine distribution operation was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in federal prison.

Our Town

Waco: Police urge residents to lock car doors after jump in thefts

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Waco police are encouraging residents to lock their cars and take their keys inside after an increase in vehicle thefts.

Health

Local health district puts the ‘Aardvark’ to work

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A COVID-19 test truck Thursday nicknamed the “Aardvark" hit the streets Thursday in one Central Texas county.

Health

COVID-19 cases top 25,000 in Central Texas, approach 900,000 statewide

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rose to more than 25,000 Thursday, while the statewide count is nearing 900,000.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Mayoral candidates say infrastructure, better paying jobs crucial amid growth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Earley
News 10 is moderating a forum between Dillon Meek and David Morrow, the candidates in the Waco mayoral race.

News

Walmart pulls guns and ammo from store displays, citing potential “civil unrest”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kate Gibson
Walmart on Thursday said it has pulled guns and ammunition from the sales floors of its U.S. stores as it seeks to keep firearms from being stolen should social unrest erupt.

Restaurant Report Card

Restaurant Report Card for October 29, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Meat and eggs caught the eyes of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

Local

Charges upgraded against 2 men in death of aspiring local rapper

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two men who were originally charged with murder in the shooting death of an aspiring Central Texas rapper were named in new indictments Thursday charging capital murder.

Local

Services set for Central Texas outlaw country music pioneer who died at 81

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Services have been scheduled for Billy Joe Shaver, the Central Texas native who helped define outlaw country music.