Hewitt: Church hosts drive-thru trick-or-treat event

Car after car drove through for more than an hour at Hewitt Community Church where church members dressed up and lined the parking lot.
By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A local church carried on with a favorite fall tradition, holding an annual trick-or-treating event, only this year because of COVID-19, it was a drive-thru.

Nearly two dozen vehicles were decorated with everything from a Harry Potter theme to cowboys and plenty of Halloween themed displays.

Staci Siefert, the children’s pastor, says the church wanted to make sure families experiencing tough times still had a normal night to enjoy.

“We just wanted to make sure that we had something normal for all the kids so they got to come out even though they maybe can’t go trick-or-treating in a regular way,” Siefert said.

“At least they can come to this.”

In an effort to stay safe, trick-or-treaters stayed in their vehicles.

The cars stopped briefly in front of the church where volunteers then took individual bags of treats to the car windows.

“We’re having trick or treat drive-thru style this year for the first time but it seems like everybody is really excited about it,” Siefert said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

