Advertisement

Meat industry rebounds after COVID-19 setbacks, but will it last?

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly every industry in America is trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Nepveaux, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, said that one critical area looks to be improving: America’s meat industry.

“We all like to eat, don’t we?” Nepveaux said.

Early in the pandemic, coronavirus outbreaks inside processing plants -- and increased demand at grocery stores -- raised concerns about the possibility of a meat shortage and price increases. But the industry avoided that.

The Department of Agriculture reported in June that meat processing plants were operating at 95% to 98% of their 2019 levels, following President Trump’s executive order to keep them open during the pandemic.

“It’s a question of whether or not we’ll ever be back at 100% of where they were operating," Nepveaux said.

There are many unknowns as we head into 2021: When will we see an end to the pandemic? Will President Trump or Joe Biden be leading the county? Experts we talked to said those factors play a large role in what’s next for the meat industry.

John Anderson is the president of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. He agrees that the industry is back on track, but he is still concerned about what lies ahead.

“The industry will survive," Anderson said. "The challenge is how does it look coming out the other end?”

Anderson wants more support from Washington, like financial compensation to farmers for pigs that were euthanized when processing plants slowed production in response to the pandemic.

Brooke Rollins, assistant to President Trump, said the president is committed to keeping the supply chain moving.

“The idea that there’s gonna be another run on supermarkets, that the whole country may shut down again, it’s just not going to happen," Rollins said. "At least with this president at the helm.”

Joe Biden said he supports higher wages and protections for workers inside processing plants. But would he shut down plants to fight a COVID outbreak? We asked his campaign several times, but they did not respond to our questions.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Pandemic politics: Biden shuns ‘false promises’ of fast fix

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage, though narrower, in the key swing states that could decide the election.

Politics

Former DHS official says he wrote ‘Anonymous’ Trump critique

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, has announced that he is “Anonymous,” the senior White House administration official who claimed to be part of a “resistance” working “from within” to thwart President Donald Trump’s “worst inclinations.”

State

MAGA face mask? BLM shirt? Here’s what you can and cannot wear to vote in Texas

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By ARIA JONES
In the pandemic era, voters are now being reminded that the electioneering rules also apply to face masks.

Politics

Social media CEOs get earful on bias, warning of new limits

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Lawmakers of both parties are assessing the companies' tremendous power to disseminate speech and ideas, and are looking to challenge their long-enjoyed bedrock legal protections for online speech.

Local

Active-duty, retired service members important to local congressional candidates

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
In U.S. House District 31, there are several issues being discussed ahead of the election next week, including everything from healthcare to military needs to the pandemic.

Latest News

Politics

Media election planners prepare for a night of mystery

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Election nights always have surprises, but the worry this year is being driven by the large number of people voting early or by mail, in part driven by the coronavirus.

Health

Federal Judge: Texas voters have to wear masks while voting despite governor’s exemption

Updated: 21 hours ago
The judge ruled that the exemption to Abbott’s statewide face mask mandate put a discriminatory burden on Black and Latino voters.

Local

Pandemic, redistricting and healthcare all issues in local races

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Election Day is a week away, and the COVID-19 pandemic is a major issue for candidates in both the 22nd District State Senate race and the 56th District State House race.

Politics

Trump vs. Biden: What college and student debt changes are likely

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet
The results of the election are very likely to change the way you repay student loans, whether debt forgiveness is in your future and even how you or your children pay for college.

Politics

Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT
|
By LAURIE KELLMAN
After months filled with disease, disruption and unrest, Americans are worried that Election Day could become a flashpoint.

Politics

Trump campaign website briefly defaced by cryptocurrency scam

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:42 AM CDT
|
By Gray News staff
The Trump campaign says it is working with law enforcement to investigate the source of the attack.