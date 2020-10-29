Advertisement

Monica’s Law: Texas protective order registry goes live statewide

Photo courtesy of the Deming family.
Photo courtesy of the Deming family.(KOSA)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An online database listing protective orders issued by Texas courts as a result of domestic violence is now live across the state of Texas.

The Texas Protective Order Registry was created by State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) through “Monica’s Law.”

Rep. Landgraf named Monica’s Law in honor of Monica Deming, an Odessa mother who was murdered by an abusive ex-boyfriend in 2015.

According to Landgraf, the ex-boyfriend was able to keep his violent past and protective orders hidden by exploiting an information gap in the state’s system.

“The Texas Protective Order Registry fills in an information gap that existed between the courts, law enforcement and the public as it relates to protective orders arising from incidents of domestic violence,” Representative Landgraf said.

“Now, repeat offenders of domestic abuse won’t be able to hide their crimes by moving from county to county, because every court and law enforcement agency in the state will have access to a complete database of all protective orders.”

As of Thursday, more than 1,800 protective orders have been entered into the registry.

“Monica and her family were unaware that her killer had two previous protective orders against him that he had been able to easily hide,” Representative Landgraf said.

“Monica would likely still be alive today, had that information been accessible. That is precisely why we -- Monica’s family, Senator Joan Huffman, Representative Morgan Meyer, and so many West Texans -- worked so hard to pass Monica’s Law. Lives will be saved through the Texas Protective Order Registry.”

The registry can be found online here.

