Advertisement

Police in Texas identify bank robber with genetic material found on discarded rubber gloves

Federal authorities say Kenneth Hoyd Seabourne, 57, is the man seen in this photo. He was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 20 and charged via criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery.
Federal authorities say Kenneth Hoyd Seabourne, 57, is the man seen in this photo. He was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 20 and charged via criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery.(U.S Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Midland man tied to bank robberies in Lubbock, Odessa and Abilene has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.

Kenneth Hoyd Seabourne, 57, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 20 and charged via criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery.

He made his initial appearance before a judge Thursday, Oct 29.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed today, on Sept. 3, an unidentified man entered Prosperity Bank in Odessa demanding money.

The man – wearing a tie, white button up, pants, tennis shoes, sunglasses, rubber gloves, and a PPE mask – passed a teller a note that read, “All $ in Bag! I am armed. No Dye Packs no Bait $,” then left with several thousand dollars.

Odessa Police officers later observed a man matching the suspect’s description discarding rubber gloves and clothing on the roadway.

They recovered the items and sent them to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory, which retrieved genetic material.

The DPS Crime Lab then sent the recovered DNA sequence to the FBI, which ran it through its DNA indexing system, CODIS, and allegedly matched it to DNA on file for Seabourne.

Meanwhile, just 26 days after the first robbery, a similar unidentified male entered the First Abilene Federal Credit Union, where he passed a similar note to the teller.

He then reached into his shirt, grabbed what appeared to be a gun, pointed it at the teller, and threatened to kill if he didn’t get money.

Before fleeing the scene in a white Ford Explorer, he demanded the note back.

Sixteen days after that, the same man entered People’s Bank in Lubbock and passed a similar note to the teller there.

He once again left in a similar white Ford Explorer, leaving the note behind.

Forensic investigators from the Lubbock Police Department recovered a fingerprints off the note, which match fingerprints on file for Seabourne.

Investigators also identified a white Ford Explorer registered in Mr. Seabourne’s name.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2020 CBS NEWS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Charges upgraded against 2 men in death of aspiring local rapper

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two men who were originally charged with murder in the shooting death of an aspiring Central Texas rapper were named in new indictments Thursday charging capital murder.

Local

UPDATE: Services set for Central Texas outlaw country music pioneer who died at 81

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Services have been scheduled for Billy Joe Shaver, the Central Texas native who helped define outlaw country music.

Local

Two teens charged with capital murder in deadly Central Texas shooting

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two teenagers were jailed in lieu of $1 million bonds Thursday charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a local man whose “house was specifically targeted,” police say.

Our Town

Temple: Fire damages mobile home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Temple firefighters battled a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon.

Latest News

Politics

Texas voters won’t be required to wear masks while voting after appeals court temporarily lets Abbott order stand

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jolie McCullough
A requirement that Texans wear face masks when casting ballots during the pandemic lasted less than a day after a federal appeals court halted an order that would have compelled voters to don the coverings.

Our Town

Waco: United Way announces new initiative for child wellness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The United Way of Waco-McLennan County announced a new initiative Thursday, aimed at focusing attention on a younger group of Central Texans, they say in order to create a better future.

Tell Me Something Good

With live performances on hold, local high school students work some Halloween magic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
With live Halloween performances on hold this fall, students at one local high school worked some musical and theatrical magic to keep the tradition alive despite the pandemic.

State

Texas man charged with sex trafficking after allegedly buying, selling teen ‘sex slave’

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas says two men bought and sold a 19-year-old girl as a “sex slave”, now the pair have been charged with human trafficking.

State

Train derails in southeast Texas, forcing evacuations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearby residents were told to evacuate their homes as hazmat crews assess the damage.

State

Monica’s Law: Texas protective order registry goes live statewide

Updated: 4 hours ago
An online database listing protective orders issued by Texas courts as a result of domestic violence is now live across the state of Texas.